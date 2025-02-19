Denver police arrest man and juvenile for alleged hate crime attempt

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department says they have arrested a man and a juvenile after an alleged hate crime attempt.

Police say they got a report on Feb. 10 for an attempted assault on three women near 10th Street and North Lincoln Street.

The women told police that they were carrying signs on their way to a nearby demonstration when a pickup truck drove by and two people allegedly yelled "white power" and "Nazi power."

The two suspects then allegedly threw two glass objects towards the women, then drove away while one reportedly did a Nazi salute.

Denver Police say they identified David Halverson, 48, and one male juvenile as the suspects. Police say they were arrested on Tuesday for attempted bias-motivated crime with bodily injury.