Two Colorado men arrested after attempting to use a cannon to smuggle meth, tobacco into Louisiana prison

By Sadie Buggle

GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO) — Two Colorado men are in custody after an investigation in Louisiana tied them to an attempt to smuggle hundreds of thousands of dollars of methamphetamine and tobacco into a federal prison – all through using a cannon.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO), 18-year-old Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz and 19-year-old Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, both from Greeley, are charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution and attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said Munoz and Gutierrez were attempting to smuggle in $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of methamphetamine into a Louisiana federal prison.

According to GPSO, their plan was to use a cannon, propelled by compressed air, to launch the drugs over a security fence onto prison grounds. The cannon had a shooting range of over 350 feet.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is also assisting in the investigation, since it was discovered Munoz is in the country illegally.

