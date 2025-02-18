Registered sex offender accused of copying child abuse videos

By Kelly Doty

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A registered sex offender is accused of new crimes involving minors.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Wilkie, 43, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and failure to notify the sex offender registry of a new online identifier.

According to deputies, an investigation found Wilkie was copying videos containing child sexual abuse material.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry says Wilkie was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor and spent over a year in prison before being released and placed on the registry.

Wilkie was arrested Thursday, Feb. 13, and is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

