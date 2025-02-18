Durham teens fight for after-school program funding amid youth gun violence: ‘My safe space’

By Sydnee Scofield

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Durham teens showed up in full force Monday night at Durham City Council to voice their concerns about the lack of funding for after-school programs that have changed their lives.

“The POOF program is like, it’s a family to me,” 16-year-old Durham native Joel told ABC11 Monday night.

Joel said he was 8 years old when his older brother was killed in an act of gun violence in Durham.

“I used to have this thought in my head like, ‘dang, am I going to make it to see 16?'” he said. “I was scared because I didn’t know what was next for me… being who I am, just being from Durham, being a young black man in Durham, there’s a lot of challenges that I’m up against.”

All those challenges became much easier to face four years ago after he met Destiny Alexander who runs the POOF Teen Center.

“It made it easier for me to navigate through certain situations in life,” he said, calling POOF his “safe space.”

Joel is now making music and has a clothing brand coming out soon, but above all – he has a lot of hope for his future.

Dozens of others showed up at City Hall to voice concerns about the various programs making a difference.

Kamya Martin, 18, showed up to advocate for Purpose Learning Lab, saying there’s a lot at stake in Durham if after-school programs lose funding.

“We’re not going to have a safe space to go to. We’re going to resort back to the streets. We’re going to resort back to the things that people already see us as — and we’re more than that,” Martin said.

Parents and advocates came out Monday night in support of these programs too.

“It’s programs like POOF that helped save my life,” Cory Rawlinson told ABC11.

He’s a Durham father of two.

“Individuals who sacrificed their time, the time with their family, the money to make sure that I and my brothers were able to have fun in a safe environment,” Rawlinson said, “and I would be wrong to not give that back.”

The message among everyone was clear — they believe these programs are critical amid ongoing youth gun violence, and they are at risk without more funding.

“We have so many teens that want to prosper. They want to become wealthy. They want to be something in this world – and we need your help to do that,” Martin said.

These organizations are also looking for any other help the community can provide, such as donating time, skills, knowledge, or supplies.

