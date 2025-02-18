Angry demonstrators protest Elon Musk outside San Francisco Tesla showroom

By Suzanne Phan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Hundreds of demonstrators on Monday protested in front of the Tesla showroom on Van Ness in San Francisco.

Many of them say they are frustrated with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and his role in the White House.

On the streets of San Francisco this Monday, there were clear signs of frustration.

“It says ‘Shame on Trump and Musk,”‘ said protesters, expressing that they’re outraged at what they’re seeing.

The number of protesters grew in front of the Tesla showroom as we saw Tesla after Tesla drive by.

“I could hear it all the way back in the offices, yes, it’s getting pretty loud,” said Chris Callaway, a business owner.

Demonstrators say they’re upset with Musk, who is part of President Trump’s DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency.

“We are disgusted with the power grab that Elon Musk has forced on the people of the United States,” said David Holzman, a Ben Lomond resident.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unacceptable and I think that is why everyone is out here protesting,” said Lynn Hayden of Menlo Park.

On Saturday, people turned out to protests across the Bay Area organized by “Tesla Takedown.” It encouraged people to sell their Teslas and investors to sell their stocks.

One Marin County man gave up his Tesla about a year ago. “I did own a Tesla. I owned a Tesla for three years and enjoyed it as a car. But what it now stands for is very different to me,” said Brewer Stone.

“I think it’s an important statement. We need to figure out ways to put pressure on these guys so they recognize that not everybody believes, on this Presidents’ Day, that Trump represents them,” said Stone.

“I wish more people would sell their Teslas or consider alternatives. I mean, Elon Musk is not an elected official,” said Nancy Lewis, a San Francisco resident.

Even singer Sheryl Crow is ditching her Tesla. She posted about it on Instagram. Many people are applauding her for doing that.

“I think that’s great,” said Holzman. “It’s a very good way to let the big corporations know that we don’t agree with them siding up to Donald Trump is by boycotting their products.”

A lot of people unhappy with Musk and Trump say they’re willing take a stand and show their disapproval any way they can.

