Always feeling tired? These health conditions could be the cause

(CNN) — “I’m exhausted.” Chances are, you’ve already said this today or caught someone else inserting it into a conversation.

There are plenty of reasons you could be feeling more drained than usual. You might be dealing with seasonal affective disorder, struggling to manage daily stressors or just not getting enough sleep.

But it can be difficult to determine whether the sleepiness or fatigue you’re experiencing is a result of everyday burnout or an underlying health condition.

If you’re considering seeking professional advice, it’s important to understand if your symptoms align more with sleepiness or tiredness, according to Dr. Jennifer Mundt, a clinical sleep psychologist at the University of Utah Sleep Wake Center and associate professor in the university’s department of family and preventative medicine.

Sleepiness refers to a lack of alertness, meaning you could fall asleep quickly if given the opportunity to nap during the day, Mundt said.

Tiredness, on the other hand, is a lack of energy caused by inadequate sleep or other health factors, which makes it difficult to complete tasks or get through the day without feeling drained, she added.

People experiencing excessive sleepiness may have a sleep disorder, while those dealing with fatigue could be dealing with a sleep disorder or an underlying medical issue.

Seeking medical care

The best indicator that it’s time to seek medical help for persistent fatigue is recognizing a noticeable change in energy levels. That’s especially true if tiredness is impacting your ability to complete daily activities, take care of yourself or your family, go to work or exercise for more than two weeks, according to Dr. Tina-Ann Thompson, a primary care physician with Emory Healthcare and assistant professor in the department of family and preventative medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

When patients report chronic fatigue, physicians typically ask a series of questions to gain a clearer picture of the underlying cause and determine the best course of action, Thompson said.

Physicians will want to know when fatigue started and whether any major life events, such as a new job, the loss of a loved one or other stressors may have triggered it.

Doctors will also assess your diet and fitness habits to ensure you consume enough protein, iron and other essential nutrients. Any major changes to your exercise routine, particularly increased intensity or timing shifts, could also play a role.

However, Thompson noted that some movement each day is necessary to avoid tiredness.

You also should be asked about any mood changes, sleep habits or mental health concerns. And your provider will want to review a list of medications you’re currently taking or have recently used, since some prescriptions can contribute to fatigue.

By narrowing down potential causes, doctors can prepare a specific testing algorithm rather than conducting an extensive range of tests, but according to Thompson, doctors are looking for several key culprits.

Underlying health conditions

One common cause of fatigue is anemia, a condition characterized by a low red blood cell count, which can result from bleeding, inadequate iron intake or the body’s inability to properly absorb iron. A routine blood test can help determine if anemia is a contributing factor.

Although heart disease isn’t the most common cause of chronic fatigue, Thompson stresses the importance of screening for the illness, especially since it’s the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Women who are in their mensurating years may also experience fatigue as their hormones fluctuate throughout their monthly cycle, but fatigue can become more pronounced during perimenopause, and Thompson recommends visiting a specialist to address hormonal concerns at this stage in your life.

Another cause of prolonged tiredness is a lingering virus or infection that may be depleting your body’s energy for longer than usually expected.

If these common conditions and any others your doctor may be concerned about are ruled out, they may want to explore chronic fatigue syndrome or rare blood disorders.

For general fatigue symptoms, Thompson emphasizes the importance of prioritizing sleep, even when life feels too busy. Additionally, she encourages people with chronic fatigue to seek support from doctors, loved ones or an accountability partner for assistance during this challenging or stressful time.

Sleep disorders

If you’ve ruled out medical conditions with your primary care doctor or suspect you have a sleep disorder, Mundt recommends visiting a sleep clinic for further evaluation.

Sleep clinics use sleep studies to identify sleep disruptions such as breathing pauses, involuntary limb movements, or other unconscious behaviors affecting your quality of sleep.

The three most common causes of sleepiness or tiredness are insufficient sleep, insomnia and sleep apnea, Mundt said.

Other disorders that are less common but could also be contributing to drowsiness are narcolepsy or sleepwalking during the night.

Even if you don’t have a diagnosable sleep disorder, there are plenty of lifestyle factors that could be contributing to poor sleep and creating a cycle of daytime exhaustion.

While adults are generally advised to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, Mundt notes that individual needs vary, so it’s important to listen to your body. If you’re within this range and still feel tired, try increasing your sleep duration to see if you feel more rested.

If increasing sleep quantity doesn’t work, adjusting other lifestyle factors may improve your sleep quality.

In fact, Mundt’s top sleep tip is to always strive for consistency, especially when it comes to the time you fall asleep and wake up.

“One problem a lot of people fall into is that they’re getting seven to eight hours (of sleep) on average over the week, but on the weeknights, they’re only getting six hours, and then on the weekends, they’re catching up and getting 10 hours a night.”

Irregular sleep patterns can disrupt your body’s natural rhythm, making it more challenging to fall asleep after the weekend because your body is more rested than usual.

Mundt also suggests enhancing your sleep environment if possible. Avoid factors such as sleeping with the TV on or allowing pets to come in and out of your room, as these disruptions are known for disturbing sleep quality.

Another key factor is exposure to sunlight. Natural sunlight is much brighter than any artificial light source, and getting enough sunlight, especially in the morning, helps regulate your body’s 24-hour sleep-wake cycle, according to Mundt. By evening, though, only use dim lighting and lamps to signal your body to wind down.

