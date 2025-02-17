Emergency teams respond to Delta plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport



By Michael Rios and Alexandra Skores, CNN

A Delta Air Lines commuter plane arriving from Minneapolis has crashed at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, with images of the incident showing the aircraft flipped upside down.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the airport said in a statement on X.

All 80 people aboard Delta flight 4819 have been evacuated, the FAA said.

“Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. local time,” the statement said, noting the airplane had departed from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Footage from CNN newsgathering partner CTV shows an overturned plane on a runway at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Paramedics told CNN affiliate CP24 up to eight people were injured in the crash, though the extent of the injuries is unclear.

Airport staff told CTV News that all arrivals and departures at Pearson were shut down. According to the FAA’s NOTAM notice system, all runways at the airport are closed.

Endeavor Air is a wholly owned subsidiary and regional airline for Delta.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA also said it is responding to the incident, which it said involved AFA crew who were working the flight.

CNN has reached out to Delta Air Lines and Toronto Pearson Airport.

The crash comes less than three weeks after an American Airlines plane collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport. It also comes on the heels of deadly Jeju Air and Azerbaijan Airlines accidents in December.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

