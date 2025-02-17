Catherine, Princess of Wales and children share hand-drawn family portraits

By Max Saltman and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Kensington Palace shared four portraits drawn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – in a social media post on Monday.

The drawings were posted to X with the caption, “Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!”

A social media post accompanying the portraits listed the creators of the artwork as “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.”

Kensington Palace released the pictures after Princess Catherine inaugurated a new exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery earlier this month. The exhibit, dubbed the “Bobeam Tree Trail,” encourages children to draw self-portraits while visiting the museum.

“When children engage in enjoyable activities with friends, family, and other caring adults, it not only allows them to have fun in the moment but can also help them to develop their social and emotional skills for the future,” the Palace’s statement said.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood said that visiting kids can enjoy the exhibit while “listening to audio recordings, using props, exploring facial expressions and finally, by thinking about their own lives, feelings and thoughts while creating a self-portrait.”

