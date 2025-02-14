Two juveniles arrested in connection to armed robbery, burglary at Colorado Springs gas stations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department says that two juveniles are now in custody in connection to an armed robbery and a burglary at two Colorado Springs gas stations on New Year's Day.

CSPD said that on Jan. 1, officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Aeroplaza Drive near the Colorado Springs Airport.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a victim who reported that two men had entered the business, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money and vape products from the store. After taking an undisclosed amount of money and products, the two men fled the scene.

After an investigation, the CSPD Robbery Unit identified two juveniles as suspects. Subsequently, they discovered that the suspects then committed a burglary on Main Street in the Security-Widefield area the same morning.

On Feb. 10, CSPD obtained arrest warrants for the two juveniles for charges related to the armed robbery and burglary. Three days later, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and the Fountain Police Department assisted CSPD in arresting the two individuals.

Search warrants were also obtained, leading to the recovery of evidence related to the crimes, CSPD said.