Safe2Tell implements new reporting method, aiming to increase transparency as reports continue to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Safe2Tell, the anonymous tip line created for Colorado students to report their concerns, is changing the way it does its monthly reports with the hope of increasing transparency and providing a more comprehensive view of school safety concerns across the state.

Starting with this month's report, Safe2Tell is now categorizing 52 types of reports into 10 broader categories, including school safety, bullying and harassment, mental health and substance use. Previously, monthly reports highlighted only the three most common report types.

According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, this update ensures that each and every reported concern is publicly accounted for in Safe2Tell's monthly report.

“Safe2Tell continues to be an invaluable resource for Colorado students to report concerns and help keep their schools safe,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The latest data shows that students and community members remain engaged in creating safe and supportive learning environments. The introduction of new data categorization will further enhance our ability to recognize and respond to trends, ensuring that resources are directed where they are needed most.”

In January's Safe2Tell monthly report, the program received 2,542 reports over the last month – an increase since December – and 17,882 reports so far this school year.

Under the new categorization method, the most frequently reported concerns in January were related to school safety (20.9%), bullying and harassment (16.4%), mental health (15.3%), and substance use (12.5%).

Other categorization groups include abuse and exploitation, community safety, violence, theft and property crime and other safety concerns, as well as duplicate reports. A breakdown of these report categories is available in the Safe2Tell Report Categorization Guide.

“This update ensures we are capturing a more complete picture of the data while making it easier to identify patterns that impact student safety,” Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins said. “By refining how we analyze reports, we can better support schools, law enforcement, and mental health professionals in addressing student needs and preventing crises before they escalate.”

January's report also revealed that false reports to Safe2Tell this school year remain low, sitting at 2.2% of all submissions – a statistic that the AG's office says shows the platform "continues to be a trusted tool for students to share valid safety concerns."