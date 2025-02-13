Roommate arrested after man’s remains found in suitcase floating in East River

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A man is under arrest for allegedly killing his roommate and then trying to dispose of the body by tossing it into the East River inside a suitcase.

The body of 65-year-old Edwin Echevarria was recovered floating in a suitcase in the East River last Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Millet, 23, was brought in for questioning after the victim was identified.

He allegedly made statements linking himself to the crime, apparently describing it as the result of an ongoing dispute over food.

Authorities say Millet knocked his victim to the ground during a verbal dispute that turned physical. While on the ground, he allegedly stomped on Echevarria’s head, stabbed him about 12 to 13 times and cut him into pieces.

The suitcase was spotted near Governor’s Island by the captain of the Susan B. Anthony ferry.

It contained a torso, zipped into a sleeping bag that was stuffed into the suitcase. The suitcase also contained what appears to be a reusable grocery store-style bag.

Millet was charged with murder and will be arraigned later Thursday.

