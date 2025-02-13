Police officer shot; Another officer returns fire, killing shooter

By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 34-year-old Milwaukee police officer was shot just before noon Wednesday on 27th Street between Wells Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Another officer returned fire, killing the shooter. The man who is dead has not yet been identified, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were initially called for a man walking down the street with a large gun. When police arrived, they ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused and fired at the officers.

The injured officer was taken to Froedtert Hospital and is in surgery for serious injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, Norman said. He has more than eight years of service on the force.

The officer who shot the suspect is 37 years old, with more than eight years of service on the force. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in a police shooting.

WISN 12 News obtained a photo from surveillance video from a business at 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue near where police say a man with a rifle shot at police just before noon and was then shot and killed by an officer.

A woman who lives in an apartment at 25th and Wells streets told WISN 12 News’ Cyreia Sandlin she heard several gunshots.

A semi-automatic rifle was recovered at the scene, Norman said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“My thoughts are with that officer,” Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson said during the news conference.

The Milwaukee Police Association issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, “We are asking the community to pray for his (the injured officer’s) recovery, as well as the other officers on the scene who witnessed this horrific incident and exhibited great courage and bravery.”

Marquette University police were at the scene assisting. A forensics van also arrived at the scene.

27th Street is shut down for several blocks in the area. Businesses in the area inaccessible, WISN 12 News reporter James Stratton said.

There are other street closures in the area, including part of Wisconsin Avenue.

The Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead agency in the investigation.

