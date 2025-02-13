Hamas says it will release Israeli hostages as planned following dispute with Israel over Gaza ceasefire

By Ibrahim Dahman and Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas said it will release Israeli hostages as initially planned after holding “positive” talks with mediators, following a dispute with Israel over the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The militant group had postponed the release of more hostages this weekend, accusing Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire. In response, Israel warned it would return to fighting.

After talks with key mediators Egypt and Qatar, Hamas said that the releases – which will see Palestinian prisoners exchanged in return – will go ahead.

“Hamas confirms its continued position to implement the deal according to what was signed, which includes exchanging prisoners according to the specified timetable,” a statement by the militant group said.

“The talks were characterized by a positive spirit,” the statement said, adding that Egypt and Qatar affirmed they would work to “remove obstacles and fill gaps.”

Israel has not responded to Hamas’ statement.

It is unclear yet whether Hamas’ announcement will be enough to resolve the dispute with Israel. The standoff had threatened the first pause in fighting in over a year, and the next phase of the ceasefire has yet to be determined.

US President Donald Trump has suggested dismissing the multi-staged approach of the deal altogether and giving Hamas an ultimatum to release all the hostages at once.

While Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s demand, he hasn’t explicitly agreed to it – instead issuing an ambiguous statement, saying Hamas must “return our hostages by Saturday noon” – without giving a figure – or the military “will return to intense fighting until Hamas is completely defeated.”

So far, 16 out of 33 Israeli hostages scheduled for release in the current phase of the agreement have been freed by Hamas, and 656 Palestinian prisoners from a list of nearly 2,000 have been released by Israel.

In its statement on Thursday, Hamas said mediators pledged to follow up on its demands for Israel to allow the entry of housing supplies, medical equipment, fuel, and relief aid. The group also said mediators confirmed they would “remove obstacles” to resuming the ceasefire agreement.

