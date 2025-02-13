Garden of the Gods receives $764,000 for park improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New funding is flowing into Garden of the Gods for improvements and fire prevention. Officials say it's all thanks to the Garden of the Gods Foundation, and they've been cut a check for $764,639.

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services say the money will be used in 2025 for key projects for the park, including:

Improve stormwater protection and fire mitigation

Add new trail wayfinding signage

Monitor local wildlife with bird and bat studies

Engage Indigenous voices through tribal consultations

Provide park rangers with a new vehicle to better serve visitors

The Garden of the Gods Foundation has been contributing to Garden of the Gods park since 1994. The foundation aims to keep the park free and beautiful for everyone.

According to their website, this year's contribution to the park is one of the highest in history, next only to contributions collected in 2018.