What to know after a pet microchip registry abruptly closed

By David Schuman

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A popular company that helps recover lost cats and dogs has suddenly disappeared.

The American Animal Hospital Association says the microchip registry of Save This Life abruptly closed and their database is gone.

Flying Cloud Animal Hospital in Eden Prairie has used microchips from Save This Life for years.

Dr. Mike Grace says the chips still work and are safe, but if they’re scanned, the pet owner’s contact information won’t show up, which is a problem if a cat or dog goes missing.

Grace says the best thing to do right now is first find out your pet’s chip number by contacting the vet or clinic that implanted it.

If it’s not from Save This Life, no action is needed.

If it is, veterinarians urge pet owners to re-register the chip with another database.

FreePetChipRegistry.com will do it for free.

Dr. Graham Brayshaw, the Animal Humane Society’s chief medical officer, says this incident is a good reminder to update the contact info associated with chips or to get a chip in the first place.

He says one in three dogs and cats will be lost at some point in their lives.

“Every animal should be microchipped,” Brayshaw said. “All of my animals are microchipped. Collar and tag, an accurate tag, is actually the most effective way to get your animal back home if they’re lost.”

Brayshaw says Save This Life isn’t one of the major registries, but it’s still worth checking your pet’s chip.

The company’s phone number is disconnected, and no one responded to an email seeking comment.

