Shawn Thierry Appointed as Executive Director for Policy and Counsel at Texas Southern University

February 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — February 11, 2025 (Houston) — Texas Southern University (TSU) has announced the appointment of Attorney Shawn Thierry as its new Executive Director for Policy and Counsel. In this pivotal role, she will serve within the Office of Board Relations, working alongside the Executive Director for Board Relations to enhance institutional policies and governance.

A Legacy of Public Service and Advocacy Thierry brings an extensive background in public policy and legislative leadership, having served four terms as the Texas State Representative for Houston’s District 146. During her tenure, she played an integral role in key legislative committees, including Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and Vice Chair of the Sustainable Property Tax Relief Committee. She also contributed to committees focused on Energy Resources, Land & Resource Management, County Affairs, and Juvenile Justice & Family Issues. Most recently, in January 2025, Governor Greg Abbott appointed her to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board, underscoring her commitment to advocacy and reform.

Returning to TSU with a Vision Thierry, an alumna of TSU’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, expressed her enthusiasm about returning to her alma mater in this distinguished capacity.

“I am excited to join Texas Southern University as Executive Director for Policy and Counsel,” Thierry stated. “As a proud graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, this opportunity is both an honor and a blessing. I look forward to leveraging my experience as an attorney, state legislator, and policy expert to further TSU’s mission. Supporting the Board of Regents in prioritizing student success and preparing graduates for Texas’ thriving economy is a responsibility I deeply value. Go Tigers!”

A Strategic Role for TSU’s Future In this new position, Thierry will provide expert legal and policy counsel to TSU’s Board of Regents, advising on federal, state, and local legislative matters. She will also oversee special initiatives aimed at strengthening the university’s standing in Texas’ higher education landscape.

Notably, Thierry is the second high-profile former legislator to join TSU’s leadership this academic year. She follows Dr. James White, a former Texas House colleague, who now serves as the Vice President for Governmental Affairs and Civic Engagement.

Leadership Endorsement TSU’s Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons lauded Thierry’s appointment, highlighting her national reputation for policy advocacy and legislative effectiveness.

“The Honorable Shawn Thierry is widely recognized for her impactful policy work, particularly in advocating for vulnerable populations,” Simmons said. “Her extensive legal expertise, coupled with her experience as an elected official and gubernatorial appointee, makes her an invaluable asset to TSU. We are confident that her leadership will contribute significantly to our students and the broader Texas community.”

A Houston Native with a Passion for Higher Education Born and raised in Houston, Thierry holds degrees from Howard University and Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Her dedication to education, advocacy, and public service continues to shape her distinguished career.

With Thierry’s appointment, TSU reinforces its commitment to academic excellence, policy leadership, and student success. Her leadership is expected to play a vital role in guiding the university toward a dynamic and promising future.

