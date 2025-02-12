Russian released as part of Fogel exchange and will return home soon, Kremlin says

By Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian citizen was released as part of an exchange involving American teacher Marc Fogel and will return to Russia soon, the Kremlin said.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Wednesday that a recent intensification of contacts between Russian and US departments led to Fogel’s release, as well as “one of the citizens of the Russian Federation” who is “currently being held in detention in the United States.”

The individual “will soon return to Russia,” according to Peskov, who added that his identity will be revealed once he is on Russian soil.

Fogel arrived at the White House late Tuesday draped in an American flag and was greeted by US President Donald Trump, who said it was “an honor to have played a small role” in his release.

Another American is expected to be released, according to Trump. A number of Americans are still being held in Russia, and at least two have been classified as wrongfully detained: Stephen Hubbard and Russian-American dual national Ksenia Karelina.

The deal to release Fogel, who was designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department, was negotiated by Trump, Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, “and the President’s advisers,” according to a statement from national security adviser Mike Waltz.

In an extraordinary move, Witkoff had personally gone to Russia to bring back Fogel, Waltz’s statement indicated. There has been no known high-level US travel to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CNN on Tuesday that while Fogel’s release is not linked to ending Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, he thinks it’s a “good sign” that Russia was willing to cooperate. Speaking about the war, he said: “We don’t just want to see it end. We want to see it end in a way that’s sustainable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

