Police searching for owner after fatal dog attack

By Veronica Haynes and John Atwater

CARLISLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, are searching for a dog owner after an attack left another dog dead on a trail in town.

On Feb. 8, Carlisle police were notified that a dog mauled another dog on the Towle Field trails in the area of Westford Street earlier in the day.

A 6-year-old Maltese named Tuti was off its leash when another dog, described as a large white dog with a brown patch around one eye, severely bit the dog, police said.

Tuti’s owner, Manuela Toro described the moment the dog attacked.

“Out came a dog that was not leashed. The dog came out of nowhere and just jumped onto her,” Toro said. “My dad helped relieve the situation and picked her up and went with her to the hospital.”

The Maltese was taken to a veterinarian for treatment but had to be euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

“This shouldn’t happen to anyone,” Toro said. “It’s really scary because we don’t want this to happen to anyone else – any other family.”

In a press release Tuesday, Carlisle police said there was difficulty reaching the owner of the dog who attacked Tuti.

“At the time of the dog bite, a woman accompanied the large white dog. She provided a name of ‘Michaela’ and a phone number that does not appear to be in service,” police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Animal Inspector Gene Delano or Sgt. Christopher Arguoyan at 978-369-1155.

