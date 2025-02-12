Police officer says city is at fault for his injuries after friendly fire incident

By Sheldon Fox, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A Miami Beach Police Officer is suing the City of Miami Beach after a fellow officer accidentally shot him last year.

Fabio Bolanos said the city is to blame for his injuries after he became the victim of friendly fire during an attempted arrest of a suspect on the Venetian Causeway.

A document, obtained by 7News from a source, shows what Bolanos is claiming in his legal action against the city.

According to the document, Bolanos is suing “for injuries suffered by him arising from the shooting” and “injuries sustained as a result of the negligent actions of the City.”

Additionally, it states there’s been “scarring, physical injury, emotional distress and mental anguish.”

7News obtained surveillance video last month that shows the gunshot, the bloody outcome and the aftermath of the shooting.

Minutes before the gunfire, Bolanos arrived in the middle of a struggle between fellow officer Shenaquia Stringer and a suspect who, they thought, might have a gun.

As Bolanos ran toward the struggle on the bridge, Stringer fired a single accidental shot at Bolanos’ leg.

“Ooooahhhh!” yelled Bolanos in pain.

The suspect, who never had a gun, but a lighter instead, and was later taken for a mental evaluation, was held down by the wounded officer as Stringer called for reinforcement.

The responding officers immediately got into rescue mode to help save their fellow officers.

Officers quickly placed Bolanos in the cruiser and rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Despite the pain, it is clear what was on Bolanos’ mind as he headed to the hospital.

“Hey, can I borrow your phone, so I can call my wife, tell her I’m gonna be all right?” said Bolanos on body camera footage.

“Yeah,” said the Miami Police Officer on body camera footage.

“Hey. I’m OK, OK? I got shot in the leg. I’m OK though, they’re taking me to Ryder Trauma right now. I’m OK, though. Alright, babe? I love you,” said Bolanos in body camera footage.

Bolanos had several surgeries and to this day, he still has bullet fragments in his leg.

In the legal action, Bolanos’ attorney, PJ Mitchell, said this March 2 incident represented a “failure to exercise reasonable and ordinary care, failing to properly train officers in the line of duty; failing to assign and or reassign offending officers prior to the subject incident.”

7News reached out to the City of Miami Beach for this story but the city said it “does not comment on pending or threatened litigation.”

Bolanos has since returned to his job while Stringer was able to return as well, but remains under investigation.

Months after the incident, Stringer nearly got promoted, according to a department email, but 7News has learned that her scheduled promotion has been postponed.

