Houston Area Urban League 2025 Black History Month Trailblazers Honoring Legacy, Empowering the Future

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 12, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As we step into Black History Month 2025, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) proudly celebrates the trailblazers who have ignited progress, shattered barriers, and shaped the world we live in today. This is more than a moment of reflection—this is a call to action to honor their legacies by carrying their vision forward.

The Voices That Built Our Legacy

From the poetic brilliance of Toni Morrison and the unflinching truth of James Baldwin to the fearless activism of Ida B. Wells, these pioneers have carved out a space for Black excellence to flourish. We stand on their shoulders, inspired by their courage and unwavering commitment to justice.

We also recognize the rhythm-makers and changemakers—Duke Ellington transformed music into a movement, and philanthropist Robert F. Smith is breaking cycles of generational poverty with strategic investments in education and economic empowerment. Their contributions echo through time, proving that impact is limitless when fueled by purpose.

Francis Page, Jr. Honored in HAUL 2025 Trailblazers Video

This year, we are thrilled to see Francis Page, Jr., Publisher of Houston Style Magazine, recognized in the HAUL 2025 Black History Month Trailblazers Video. As a media powerhouse, Francis Page, Jr. has spent over three decades amplifying Black voices, championing local and national stories, and ensuring that Houston’s Black community is represented, heard, and celebrated. His dedication to journalism, civic engagement, and community empowerment makes him a true cultural custodian and a deserving honoree.

Through Houston Style Magazine, Francis Page, Jr. has documented history as it unfolds, capturing the achievements, challenges, and triumphs of Black excellence. His unwavering commitment to providing honest, impactful storytelling has cemented Houston Style Magazine as the city’s most read and most followed publication, making it a vital platform for the Black community.

Honoring Houston’s Own: Judson W. Robinson III & HAUL’s Mission

We also celebrate Judson W. Robinson III, CEO of HAUL, whose leadership continues to uplift education, economic empowerment, and civic engagement throughout Houston. Under his guidance, HAUL remains a beacon of progress, ensuring that opportunities for success are available to all, not just a privileged few.

Together, Francis Page, Jr., Judson W. Robinson III, and countless other changemakers stand as powerful examples of what it means to serve, uplift, and build for future generations.

The Call to Action: Carrying the Torch Forward

Houston Style Magazine readers – this Black History Month – we honor not just history, but the living legacy of those shaping our future. Let’s commit to uplifting, mentoring, and investing in our communities.

Let’s ensure that Black history is never just a reflection—it’s a movement that keeps pushing forward. Because as Bill Withers once sang, “It’s going to be a lovely day.”

