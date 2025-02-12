AARP Texas Honors Black History Month 2025: Celebrating Legacy, Community & Everyday Heroes

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

February 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) —

Every February, we pause to reflect, celebrate, and uplift the powerful legacy of African Americans who have shaped our nation’s past, present, and future. Black History Month isn’t just about the icons in history books—it’s about the everyday changemakers, the unsung heroes who uplift their families, strengthen their communities, and drive forward progress. AARP Texas is proud to honor these remarkable individuals during Black History Month 2025, spotlighting their resilience, contributions, and unwavering dedication to making a difference.

“At AARP, we believe that Black history is American history—one that must be recognized, celebrated, and carried forward every day,” said Charlotte McKenzie, State President of AARP Texas. “Black History Month is a time to honor the past, uplift the present, and inspire future generations to keep striving for excellence. We are proud to stand with our communities in preserving this legacy.”

Texas has always been a hub of rich Black heritage, and this February, the Lone Star State will be buzzing with meaningful events to commemorate the month. Whether you prefer in-person gatherings that foster community spirit or engaging virtual experiences that bring history to your fingertips, AARP has curated a lineup of inspiring programs. Best of all, most events are free and open to the public, ensuring accessibility for everyone who wants to participate in this month-long celebration.

But the celebration doesn’t stop when February ends—AARP is committed to championing Black excellence all year long. Through ongoing initiatives, community outreach, and empowering resources, AARP Texas continues to uplift Black voices, ensuring their impact is recognized beyond the calendar’s shortest month. Stay connected with us to keep the momentum going and be part of the movement that celebrates Black history every day.

Discover events, resources, and ways to get involved throughout the year by visiting aarp.org/local. Let’s honor history, embrace culture, and build a future that reflects the strength and brilliance of Black America!

AARP – BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2025 EVENTS

February 6, 1 p.m. CT – Fabric Collage Workshop Come to our free fabric collage design workshop! AARP Texas and artist, VET, invite you to express your story by making a small hand quilt with fabric, yarn, and embellishments. Materials and instructions are provided for this minimal, no-sew workshop. This is an in-person event in Dallas, TX. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-0206-CollageWorkshop or call toll-free 1-877-926-8300.

February 8, Noon CT – AARP Day at the Juanita J. Craft House Museum AARP members have a special opportunity to tour the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House Museum. Ms. Craft was a trailblazing civil rights leader who was visited at her home by both President Lyndon B. Johnson and Martin Luther King, Jr. to discuss the future of civil rights. This is an in-person event in Dallas, TX. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-0208-museumtour

February 11, 11 a.m. CT – A Guide to Discovering Your African American Roots: Land Ownership Explore the history of African American land ownership. Start your journey to uncovering your family’s history with genealogist Bernice Alexander Bennett. Explore the history of African American land ownership and techniques to research family connections to homestead land. This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/researching-family-land-to-identify-ancestors-x9n8239kvcj.html

February 11, 2 p.m. CT – Tuesday Explorers Presents: A Pullman Porter’s Life Do you know about the contributions Pullman porters made to the Civil Rights Movement? Find out more and explore the history of the Pullman Company, the railroad car-maker, and the duties of the Pullman porter and their role in civil rights. This is an online event. Details & registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/a-pullman-porters-life-nknnw5qk45q.html

February 12, 10 a.m. CT – Tips to Declutter & Downsize Looking to downsize or just get rid of some unwanted items around your home? Our decluttering and downsizing workshop will provide valuable organizing tips and insights on streamlining your belongings. Start your organizing journey to transform your living space so you can lead a happier, less stressed, and more productive life. This is a virtual event on Zoom. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-212-Declutter

February 12, Noon CT – Lessons from Howard Thurman on Interreligious Understanding Howard Washington Thurman was a key architect of the 20th-century nonviolent civil rights movement who championed positive interreligious engagement. Professors from Hartford International University for Religion will discuss the value of Thurman’s lessons on interfaith understanding and social responsibility for today. This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/howard-thurman-and-interreligious-understanding-khnzm359wlz.html

February 13, 1 p.m. CT – Breaking Down Barriers: What Black Women Should Know About Breast Cancer with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center AARP Houston and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center are hosting a session on Black women and breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, but Black women die from it more often than others. Learn how to advocate for your health, understand mammograms, recognize signs and symptoms, and discover ways to reduce your risk. This is a virtual event on Zoom. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-213-Breaking

February 13, 3 p.m. CT – AARP/Buffalo Soldiers National Museum: The Black Units Participating in Iwo Jima African American troops played a significant role in the battle for Iwo Jima during World War II. Join us for a virtual discussion with Cale Carter, the Director of Exhibitions, Archivist Jason Fung, and special guest Marc Chin as they explore the roles of Black Marines in the Pacific and their legacy.. This is a virtual event on Zoom. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-213-Jima

February 13, 4:30 p.m. CT – Historically Black Colleges: A History of Virginia State University and HBCUs Get a sense of the history and impact of HBCUs by taking a deep dive into the past and present of Virginia State University. This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/historically-black-colleges-virginia-state-u-8vnqr2ydsp4.html

February 21, 1 p.m. CT – The Art of Storytelling: Celebrating African American Culture & Tradition Experience the richness of African and African American culture in this engaging virtual storytelling session hosted by the Black Storytellers of San Diego. Hear from seasoned storytellers as they share tales that highlight the teachings, traditions and impact of African heritage. This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/stories-that-celebrate-african-american-culture-5cndlrqlsd9.html

February 18, Noon – 1:15 p.m. CT, Brunch, Lunch & Munch: Let’s Talk Heart Health Recipes! February is not only Black History Month but also Heart Health Month. To celebrate both, this month’s Brunch, Lunch and Munch dynamic duo Bea Moore and Vernita Harris will demonstrate how to enjoy our favorite foods with a healthy twist. This is a virtual event on Zoom. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-21825-Brunch

February 20, 11 a.m. CT – All About Growing Tomatoes and Pepper Plants with Urban Harvest! Come summertime, there is nothing better than the taste of tomatoes and peppers you’ve grown yourself. Learn to successfully grow these plants, including tips on common pests, insects and soil selection. This event is brought to you by AARP Houston and Urban Harvest. This is a virtual event on Zoom. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-220-Urban

February 22, Noon CT – AARP/Buffalo Soldiers Museum: Book Talk with Dr. Ebba Fields-Black Harriet Tubman’s legendary life is widely known, but a crucial chapter often overlooked is her daring Civil War service as a spy for the US Army. Come to AARP Houston’s book talk to hear author, Dr. Edda Fields-Black, discuss her groundbreaking book, COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War. This is an in-person event in Houston, TX. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-222-Buffalo

February 22, 2 p.m. CT – Finding your Roots: Methods and Tools for African American Genealogy Discover your heritage with AARP Texas and Remembering Black Dallas in this Zoom workshop. Explore the rich and complex history of African American ancestry using tools and strategies to uncover your family’s past and unlock the secrets of your lineage! This is an online event. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-222-Genealogy

February 25, 11 a.m. CT – A Guide to Discovering Your African American Roots: The Role of Ancestors in History Explore how our African American ancestors contributed to pivotal moments in our nation’s history and uncover the legacy they left behind. Learn to use historical records, oral traditions and research tools to identify your ancestors’ roles in shaping the past and how these stories can inspire pride in your heritage. This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/the-role-of-our-ancestors-in-history-lknzwyppldk.html

February 26, 7 p.m. CT – Movies for Grownups: ‘Black Panther’ Experience the groundbreaking film “Black Panther” which showcases the rich culture and heritage of Wakanda, featuring a powerful story of heroism, unity, and identity. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by T’Challa’s journey and the stunning visuals that bring this epic tale to life! This is an online event. Details and registration: local.aarp.org/vcc-event/movies-for-grownups-black-panther-xjnqf3xrtb6.html

February 27, 2025, 1 p.m. CT – Finding Your Roots Workshop in partnership with the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc. Join us for “Finding Your Roots,” an interactive workshop presented by AARP Houston and the Willie Lee Gay Houston Chapter of the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society. Learn the “ABCs of African American Genealogy” and trace your ancestry using vital records like birth certificates, marriage licenses, and census data, then tour the Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research. This is an in-person event in Houston, TX. Details and registration: events.aarp.org/TX-228-Roots

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611