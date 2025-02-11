Rocklin boy, 8, donates birthday money to help save local nature area

By Dominic Garcia

ROCKLIN, California (KOVR/KMAX) — Time is running out to save a large plot of open space in Rocklin. Big organizations are raising money to save the Clover Valley Nature Area, but so is one impressive 8-year-old boy who took his case to city council.

Third grader Sam Flacks said every little bit counts.

Most adults don’t like public speaking, but for Flacks, it was nothing. This is a fight to save somethig he loves.

“When I sometimes hike on a hill or something, I just look down and see how beautiful it is,” he said. “And I just don’t want anything to happen to it.”

A developer owns the 400-plus acre open space but has agreed to sell it for $16 million. A number of groups, including Jessup University and the Placer Land Trust, are now working to raise the money, but they only have until the end of March.

Flack is now putting his money where his mouth is, donating the $85 he received for his birthday.

“All those animals…I want to help them have a home,” he said.

Flack is hoping more people chip in before it’s too late.

“If you have a place that you love, you can do anything you want to try and save it,” he said.

The City of Rocklin voted to contribute $2 million after that council meeting. All together, they’re about $2 million short.

