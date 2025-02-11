Mandy Moore recounts ‘harrowing’ final moments in Altadena home impacted by LA wildfire

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Mandy Moore is continuing to grieve her Altadena home that was almost totally lost in the Eaton Fire that ripped through her East Los Angeles neighborhood last month.

Moore shared an update on Instagram Tuesday about how she and her family spent the final day in their home, the harrowing moments of their escape from the fire and how they found out this week that while their house is still standing, “because of the proximity to the fires/ burning structures (around us on all sides) the contents of our home are a near total loss.”

She added that she and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, purchased their Altadena property in 2020 and had spent the past four years “painstakingly” restoring and remodeling the home, which they were just “weeks away from finally being done with” when the fire hit.

Los Angeles faced several devastating and deadly wildfires in January that destroyed entire neighborhoods, burned thousands of structures and took nearly 30 lives.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires are considered the most destructive fires in LA history.

In her post on Tuesday, Moore described the moments she and Goldsmith were alerted to the fire after her brother-in-law, who lived nearby, called to notify them that they planned to evacuate despite their area not yet getting an official evacuation notice.

After they’d gotten to safety at a friend’s house, Moore wrote, some of their neighbors confirmed the next morning that their house “was indeed gone.”

“We held each other, processed the unimaginable,” she wrote.

It’s been a little over one month since the fire, and Moore wrote that she often finds herself thinking about her Altadena community, and is “still not able to fully comprehend all of it or what it means, or on my less optimistic days, how any of us move forward.”

“I’m reaching out and asking for help and guidance on how to process this trauma because my brain and heart are so deeply broken,” she wrote. “This place, our home and the town itself, was our dream and I hope in time it will feel like that again… just a slightly different one.”

