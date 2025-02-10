Selena Gomez has ‘no regrets’ about ‘Emilia Pérez’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez is speaking out about her feelings amid controversy that many believe has upended the Oscars campaign for her film “Emilia Pérez.”

Her costar Karla Sofía Gascón has found herself in a firestorm after her offensive social media comments resurfaced. During an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, Gomez was asked how she was doing.

“I’m good. I’m really good,” Gomez said, “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful.”

The actress and singer added, “I live with no regrets and I would do this movie over and over again if I could” to the applause of those in attendance.

Gascón apologized for her comments in an interview last week with CNN en Español’s Juan Carlos Arciniegas, but also signaled she felt she has been targeted.

“I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone,” she told CNN. “I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am.”

Gascón, who is transgender, stars in the movie as a Mexican cartel leader who wants to fake their death to undergo gender-affirming procedures.

The star had been riding high this awards season as the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Academy Award in an acting category.

Then journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of Gascón’s old social media posts, some of which were Islamophobic and critical of George Floyd.

An alleged 2022 tweet from Gascón, which has since been deleted, referred to Gomez as a “rich rat” in the context of speculation that Gomez was feuding with model Hailey Bieber, the now wife of singer Justin Bieber, whom Gomez had previously dated.

Gascón denied she wrote the post to CNN en Español.

“Of course that’s not mine,” she said. “I have never said anything about my partner. I would never refer to her that way.”

Another “Emilia Pérez” costar, actress Zoe Saldaña, has also publicly spoke out about the controversy with Gascón.

“I’m very sad,” Saldaña said during a recent episode of the “Awards Circuit” podcast. “I’m also disappointed.”

