PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying three suspects.

According to the PPD, the three men pictured above are suspected of installing an ATM skimmer in Pueblo in December of 2024. The PPD did not give a location.

If you recognize any of these men, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-3338 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com or (719) 542-7867 (STOP).