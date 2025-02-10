Police: 22-year-old man arrested for possession of child pornography in Volusia County

By Allison Petro

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man was arrested after pornographic content of children was found on his phone, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

The police identified the man as 22-year-old Jesus Rodriguez.

The arrest occurred after patrol officers responded to a service call on Dec. 31, 2024, where they discovered images on Rodriguez’s phone.

After police received a warrant, Rodriguez was forced to give up his phone for investigation.

During the investigation, police said they found seven photos and videos of child pornography and two AI-generated child pornography images.

As a result, Rodriguez was arrested for nine counts of possession of child pornography.

He is at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $125,000 bond, according to police.

