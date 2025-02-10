North Carolina church forgives millions in medical debt for thousands of families

By Joshua Davis

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Triad church is once again stepping up to help neighbors in need, buying and forgiving millions of dollars of medical debt.

On Sunday morning, over 2,000 people in Forsyth County had $2.5 million of medical debt go up in flames. It’s all thanks to the Debt Jubilee Project of Trinity Moravian Church in Winston-Salem.

Terry Belk sat in the audience, reflecting on his own struggle with medical debt after his late wife got breast cancer.

“Even while she was being treated and I was battling prostate cancer, we were actually sued for the remainder of the medical bill when we had private health insurance,” he recalled. “I was invited here to see debt forgiven for so many people, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

Ultimately, for him, it was forgiven, but he wants to see more moments like this one.

“There needs to be a lot more there, especially with these times that’s coming up,” he said. “I think a lot more people going to be experiencing these kinds of traumas.”

The Rev. John Jackman has been leading Trinity Moravian Church in the Debt Jubilee Project since 2022.

“As of today, we have bought and forgiven about $21 million in medical debt for North Carolinians,” said Jackman. The ripples have gone far beyond what we ever expected, and it’s been a real blessing for, for a lot of people.”

He’s working alongside other churches across the state, encouraging them to do the same things for their communities.

“If every church would just sort of take responsibility for the square mile around it, what a changed world we would live in,” said Jackman.

