Local salon helping dads learn to care for their daughter’s hair

today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – KRDO13's Bradley Davis stopped in at The Style Emporium in Colorado Springs to learn about how the salon is helping dads in the 719 learn how to care for their daughter's hair!

The Style Emporium, located at 5041 North Academy Blvd., will be holding the "Daddy's Little Sweeties" course on Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m., where their hair professionals will be teaching dads how to properly wash, dry and style their children's hair for just $35.

You can reserve a spot for the class here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

