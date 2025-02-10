Fellow sneakerheads step in to help man who lost nearly 200 pairs of shoes in Palisades Fire

By Tim Caputo

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Sean Mount had been a dedicated sneakerhead for years.

When the home he was renting burned in the Palisades Fire, the flames took everything — including his collection of nearly 200 shoes. Thousands of dollars and years of memories were reduced to ash.

“I lost everything, it wasn’t just my shoes, but shoes are important to me so that’s why I made the video,” said Mount.

He posted videos of him sifting through the rubble, pointing out what used to be his prized collection. He thought only his friends would see the devastation.

Then the unexpected happened. The videos went viral and were seen by over a million people. It prompted the sneaker community to step up and lend a helping hand. They replaced some of Mount’s favorite pairs.

Famed graffiti artist Neckface created a custom pair that only Mount owns.

“These are amazing. Oh, my God,” said Mount as he unboxed the special pair.

While his collection may never reach 200 pairs of kicks again, he said his newfound connection with people across the country is far more valuable.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” said Mount. “I love how so many people have put in personal notes. That means more than anything — more than the shoe — because that’s a human connection.”

