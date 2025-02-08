Tracking the prices of grocery staples amid trade talks, avian flu outbreaks

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The cost of food in the US increased significantly amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the steep inflation that followed. While prices have stabilized more recently, new factors have already driven up the costs for eggs and threaten to increase them for other common household foods.

The price of eggs could increase by as much as 20% this year, according to one government forecast, after detections of avian influenza among the nation’s poultry flocks have strained supply. And the looming prospect of new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada — two of the largest suppliers of agricultural products to the US — could have a major impact on the cost of filling American pantries. President Donald Trump halted the enactment of those tariffs until early March.

CNN is tracking price trends for various household staples each month. Select a product below to see how its costs have shifted over time.

The costs for some products could remain volatile, but the overall trend shows prices have largely stabilized. For example, government economists also track inflation for foods Americans eat at home to better understand price trends across all products at the grocery store.

That measure, a subset of the broader Consumer Price Index, shows that food inflation overall has come down significantly since the Covid-19 peak, with more recent rates closer to historical norms.

The graphics on this page will automatically update as new data becomes available each month.

