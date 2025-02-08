Street racer crashes into enbankment after being chased by police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One suspected street racer is in the hospital after trying to flee a police car and crashing into an embankment.

Friday night, police pursued a vehicle they believed was a street racer traveling Northbound on South Powers Boulevard. When the officer put his lights on to pull over the car, they turned their lights off and fled the scene.

The officer chose not to pursue the vehicle but was later flagged down by another uninvolved driver. The suspected racer had crashed into an embankment and was taken to the hospital.

Carson Vester, the suspected racer, is now in custody.