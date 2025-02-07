Woman with dozens of caged animals was attacked by her own dog

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are attributing a 76-year-old woman's death to a dog attack.

According to the PCSO, the woman was found in her home Monday night, Feb. 3.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd. on Monday night, they found the woman unresponsive and several dogs loose in the home. At least a dozen more dogs were in cages inside the home, the PCSO said.

The sheriff's office said they worked with Animal Law Enforcement to seize dogs from the home and another related property.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation into the death is active and ongoing, the PCSO. said.