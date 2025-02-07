Skip to Content
News

Woman with dozens of caged animals was attacked by her own dog

Canva
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:11 PM

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are attributing a 76-year-old woman's death to a dog attack.

According to the PCSO, the woman was found in her home Monday night, Feb. 3.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd. on Monday night, they found the woman unresponsive and several dogs loose in the home. At least a dozen more dogs were in cages inside the home, the PCSO said.

The sheriff's office said they worked with Animal Law Enforcement to seize dogs from the home and another related property.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation into the death is active and ongoing, the PCSO. said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content