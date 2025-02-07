Colorado Springs stabbing suspect says he unsuccessfuly tried to use sword on roomate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Arrest documents detail a gruesome knife attack in Colorado Springs that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man.

According to an arrest affidavit, 21-year-old Jason Crade-Fontana called the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on the night of Feb. 4, 2025, and told them he had fatally stabbed his roommate. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Thomas Woodard.

On Feb. 4, CSPD officers responded to the residence on East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs. Crade-Fontana came out of the home and told responding officers he had stabbed his roommate. Officers then entered and found the dead man in the basement, documents show.

According to the arrest documents, officers found the victim with multiple sharp force injuries around his neck and a significant amount of blood on the floor. Next to his body was a large kitchen knife and a sword with blood on the blade. There was also blood on the walls and ceiling of the room.

The documents then detail an interview conducted with Crade-Fontan after he was transported to a police facility. During the interview, he told a detective that he is bipolar and often has both suicidal and homicidal thoughts. He also said he had recently been thinking about stabbing someone in the neck, documents show.

According to arrest documents, Crade-Fontana then told a detective that he didn't remember how many times he stabbed his roommate and he unsuccessfully tried to cut his throat.

Then he told the detective he also tried to slice his roommate's head off with a sword. "That didn't work, just kind of bounced off," Crade-Fontana said, according to documents. "So, I just stabbed him with both."

When asked if he knew what he did was wrong, Crade-Fontana replied, " It's wrong and I know that. I know right from wrong. Yeah, I just know that's where my mind goes, and I can't help it."