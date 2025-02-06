Mother sentenced for murder of 8-year-old daughter in Uptown, records show

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago woman has been sentenced for killing her daughter on the city’s North Side, records show.

On Wednesday, Andreal Hagler, now 41, pleaded guilty on the murder charges for her 8-year-old daughter.

In May 2022, Hagler was arrested after the girl was found dead in a home near Winthrop and Kenmore in the Uptown neighborhood.

Chicago police said Hagler killed the girl then injured herself a day after a state child welfare worker had visited the home.

As a result of the girl’s death a supervisor for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was suspended in 2022.

At the time, a spokesperson for the agency said it took two months before they could check on the child and there were “no noted concerns for physical abuse or neglect.”

Hagler was sentenced to 28 years in prison. A judge ordered she must serve 100% of the sentence. She was given credit for the 987 days she already served.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.