Dozens offer to help woman with degenerative disc disease pick up motorized wheelchair

By Joi Fultz

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Dozens of people have contacted CBS 6 offering to help a 70-year-old woman with a degenerative disc disease who needs assistance picking up a motorized wheelchair.

“I was diagnosed with that in 2005 when I herniated two discs that were both impinging nerves,” Mary Smith explained. “The most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

The degenerative disease severely limits her ability to walk and causes her extreme pain if she moves more than a few feet. She said receiving the power chair will significantly improve her quality of life as it would enable her to move beyond the confines of her apartment and explore her neighborhood.

After sharing her story of seeking help to get a donated power chair delivered to her apartment in Shockoe Bottom, the CBS 6 newsroom was flooded with dozens of calls and emails from people offering assistance.

Smith said she was incredibly grateful for the response.

“You don’t want to be stuck inside four walls all the time. That’s no way to live,” she said. “Even if you’re 70, 80 or 90, if you have the urge to be active, you should be able to be active. I’ve been imagining it since I moved here. What is that? What if I could just get around this neighborhood? I just want to see it.”

Smith shared Wednesday that she had to be admitted to the hospital. While she believes she will be OK, she anticipates being hospitalized for a few days.

