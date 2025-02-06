Denver PD: At least 5 drivers report being shot at on highway in Denver and Aurora

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating after at least five drivers were shot at early Tuesday morning on I-25 in Denver and I-225 in Aurora.

According to our news partners in Denver, DPD said the shootings appear to be random and the case remains under investigation. At least five reports about the shooting were made between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

DPD said detectives have found the vehicle connected to the shootings, but no arrests have been made.

According to our news partners, one victim had 13 bullet holes in his car, and DPD is still trying to determine what kind of weapon was used in the shootings.