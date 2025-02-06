CSPD: Victim identified in 19th Street homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people were found dead in a home near Old Colorado City this past weekend.

On Feb. 2 at 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of North 19th Street to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found two people dead on scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Corner has identified the two people as 40-year-old Vanessa Whyte and 37-year-old Bryan Severin. The coroner's office will identify the official cause of death, but police said they are investigating Whyte's death as a homicide and Severin's death as a suicide.

CSPD said this was the 7th homicide in 2025 in Colorado Springs. At that time last year, there was one homicide.