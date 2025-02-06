Citizen tip helps agents find pair who illegally crossed US-Canada border

By Russ Reed

CASWELL, Maine (WMTW) — U.S. Border Patrol officials said agents were recently able to find a pair of people who had illegally crossed the United States-Canada border while acting on a tip from a Maine resident.

Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector said the tip came from a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity near the border in Caswell.

Agents from the Fort Fairfield Border Patrol Station used a small, unmanned aerial system to search an area directly adjacent to the border.

The operator of the aerial system was able to find two people who were moving through the forest away from the border. The operator was able to guide another Border Patrol agent to the pair’s location.

According to the Houlton Sector, the two subjects are both from Romania and had recently crossed the border illegally.

Border Patrol said anyone in Maine who wishes to make a confidential report of suspicious activity can call 800-85.

