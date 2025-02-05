At least 3 hospitalized, dozens displaced by large fire at Arlington Heights apartment building

By Cate Cauguiran

CHICAGO (WLS) — At least three were hospitalized and dozens are displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment building in north suburban Arlington Heights on Tuesday evening.

Crew responded to the 2300-block of West Nichols Road in an unincorporated part of the suburb. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the multi-unit building.

Tatiana Moore had dinner cooking on the stove for her two children when the flames, she said, quickly consumed her stove, home, and then spread to multiple units.

“I tried to get the extinguisher and I was calling the ambulance and trying to knock on the neighbors doors to get them out so they could get out. It just spiraled out of control,” Moore said.

Charlie Sullivan, the building manager, lives on the bottom floor.

He had just finished his dinner when he heard screaming.

“The next thing I know is someone is banging on my window, and I said, ‘What’s going on out here?'” Sullivan said. “When I came out of my apartment there was nothing but black smoke, and I pushed the door open it was all over, it was everywhere.”

Fire officials said five people were evaluated on the scene, and at least three people were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responding to the scene in bitterly cold temperatures. At least half a dozen fire and EMS response vehicles were visible at the scene.

Sullivan said he and the six other families who live there will not be able to return home on Tuesday night.

Moore says there is no home to return to.

“I have to start over. Myself and my kids,” Moore said.

Representatives with American Red Cross said they are assisting those displaced.

Fire officials are investigating.

