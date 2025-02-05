Skip to Content
Argentina says it will pull out of World Health Organization

By Ivonne Valdés and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Argentina has announced it will pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO), mirroring a similar move by US President Donald Trump last month.

“President (Javier) Milei instructed (foreign minister) Gerardo Werthein to withdraw Argentina’s participation in the World Health Organization,” presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We Argentinians will not allow an international organization to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health,” he added.

Trump announced on his first day back in the White House in January he is withdrawing the United States from the WHO, drawing criticism from public health experts.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

