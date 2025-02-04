Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Tracking Trump’s executive actions

<i>Photo illustration by Amy O'Kruk/CNN/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>President Donald Trump’s second term is off and running with cascade of executive actions signed in his first week and more promised in the days and weeks to come.
Photo illustration by Amy O'Kruk/CNN/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
President Donald Trump’s second term is off and running with cascade of executive actions signed in his first week and more promised in the days and weeks to come.
By
January 24, 2025 12:10 PM
Published 9:15 AM

By Curt Merrill and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s second term is off and running with a cascade of executive actions signed in his first week and more promised in the days and weeks to come. Trump has vowed to enact a sweeping agenda and reshape the federal government, saying in his inaugural address that “the golden age of America” was starting and naming priorities such as immigration, trade and national security.

Catch up on what you need to know about Trump’s actions in office.

Scroll through and explore each executive action and read more details by clicking or tapping on the title name for the full text.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content