Police: Man accused of pointing firearm toward students during recess

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man who authorities say displayed a firearm near a Racine school during recess time was arrested on Monday, Feb. 3.

Racine police say just after 1 p.m., police responded to Wisconsin Lutheran School, located at 700 Grand Avenue, after a staff member reported while students were out at recess, a man — who appeared to be intoxicated — displayed a firearm. Police say a student witnessed the suspect point the firearm in their direction.

The students were ushered inside by staff and the school was placed on lockdown.

Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to another call of a man with a gun in the area of 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

The suspect, according to police, matched the description of the suspect near the school earlier in the day.

The man was arrested and a firearm was located.

Police are interested in any additional information. If you know something, you’re urged to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

