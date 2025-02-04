Five people shot at school in central Sweden

By Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro, central Sweden, according to police who said the danger was not over.

Swedish police said Tuesday an operation is “ongoing” at the center, warning of a “suspected serious crime of violence.” The shooting occurred at the Risbergska school for adults at a campus where other schools, including for children, are based.

The public were urged to avoid the area and stay indoors, a statement said. It is unclear how many people have been injured, and police said no officers were shot.

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the police operation as being “in full swing” on Tuesday. “The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” he told Swedish news agency TT, according to the Associated Press.

Students are being transferred from schools next to the site of the shooting in Örebro, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

“The danger is not over,” the police statement said. “The public MUST continue to stay away.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

