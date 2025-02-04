Altitude Sports and Comcast strike a deal to bring Nuggets and Avs games to Xfinity customers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that Altitude Sports and Comcast have struck a deal to bring games to Xfinity customers throughout Colorado.

Xfinity customers will now have access to all live game broadcasts of the Denver Nuggets (NBA) and Colorado Avalanche.

According to a release, Altitude Sports will be available to Xfinity customers starting Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. It will be on Xfinity channel 1250 in the Denver market as part of the Xfinity More Sports and Entertainment (MSE) video package, an add-on that can be purchased by subscribers to the Xfinity Sports & News, Popular TV, or Ultimate TV video services, the release said.

Altitude Sports is also returning to customers throughout New Mexico, as well as part of Arizona and Kansas. It will also remain available on all of its other current carriers.

Find more information on Altitude Sports and Xfinity here.