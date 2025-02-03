Savannah Bananas offer free tickets after lottery mishap

By Andy Cole

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — The Savannah Bananas are trying hard to make it up to fans after mistakenly alerting 41,000 fans that they had a chance to buy tickets when, in fact, they did not.

The controversy centers around the team’s ticket lottery.

According to an email sent by team President Jared Orton on Friday, the Bananas told 45,000 people that they would have a chance to buy tickets. In actuality, according to Orton, they only should have notified 4,000.

“This mistake caused 90% of the Fans in the lottery to think they would have a chance for these tickets, but in reality, they should have never gotten that messaging,” Orton said Friday.

A little less than 24 hours after admitting its mistake, the team is now offering affected fans free tickets.

“I have spent the last 24 hours agonizing over the potential solution. It won’t be perfect, but hope that it serves the most amount of people possible,” Orton said in a Saturday email.

The email, sent to fans who didn’t get tickets through the lottery, offers five tickets to one Savannah Bananas game outside of the Hostess City.

The team says all games from May through September are available, including the 14 MLB and two NFL stadiums it is expected to play in.

The Bananas say fans affected will receive another email Monday, Feb. 3, with instructions on how to redeem their tickets.

“We’re human and we make mistakes. Again, I am so deeply sorry. What we’ve always done and will continue to do, is try to put the Fans First. After this mistake, this was our quickest and best way to remedy any confusion or hurt on your end,” said Orton.

