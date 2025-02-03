Man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing mother during argument

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing his mother over the weekend during an argument at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near South Walker Avenue and Interstate 240. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was critically injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where police said she died. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 65-year-old Carol Elaine Watkins.

Police took Watkins’ son into custody at the scene. Investigators believe he used a kitchen knife to stab her during an argument.

The suspect was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a second-degree murder complaint. KOCO 5 has not released his name because formal charges have not been filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

