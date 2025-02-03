Legislators critical of Super Bowl got tickets

By KATC

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KATC) — A couple of weeks ago, several Louisiana legislators sent a letter to the state boards that oversee the Superdome, complaining about the “past vulgar performances” during the Super Bowl’s halftime shows.

Some of those same legislators got tickets to the Super Bowl.

KATC Investigates made a public records request to the clerks of the state House of Representatives and the state Senate, requesting the names of the legislators who had requested and/or received tickets to the game.

Seventeen legislators signed the letter.

Nine senators signed the letter, and of those, six received tickets to the game.

Eight representatives signed the letter, and of those, one received tickets to the game.

Senators Valarie Hodges R-Denham Springs; Jeremy Stine, R-Lake Charles; Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen; Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport; Adam Bass, R-Bossier City; and Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia; all received tickets to the game, according to state records.

We talked to Hodges and Miguez when we did our story about the letter; you can see that story here.

We reached out to them to see if they had further comment. Hodges, who told us Tuesday she was not going to the game, says she can’t remember to whom she gave her tickets.

“I am not going to the Super Bowl because I have four children who play junior and high school sports and, since I could not take them all, I chose not to go. My husband and I are choosing to watch at home on television with our kids, as a family,” Hodges told us. “As we stated in the letter, we support athletics including the Super Bowl, because it encourages young people to engage in physical fitness and brings hundreds of millions of tourism dollars to Louisiana businesses. Based upon our letter and the work of Jay Cicero with the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee who got the NFL to agree to make the halftime event family-friendly, I am hopeful that it will be a great event. May the best team win!”

Representative Beryl Amedee, R-Gray received tickets to the game, according to state records.

