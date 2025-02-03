Colorado’s Flatiron Freddy makes his own Groundhog Day weather prediction

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) – Move over, Punxsutawney Phil – one Colorado rodent is making his own prediction for winter.

Flatiron Freddy, a top-hat wearing stuffed marmot from Boulder, saw his shadow on Sunday, Feb. 2 during his annual prediction at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage – indicating six more weeks of winter to come.

Courtesy: City of Boulder

For the past 12 years, Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers have held their own Flatiron Freddy event – a "quirky, uniquely Boulder tradition" – on Groundhog Day.

Flatiron Freddy is a stuffed yellow-bellied marmot who, though deceased, makes a dramatic arrival each year at the Chautauqua Ranger Station each year with the help of his handlers. In recent years, Freddy has made his way out of his burrow each year in various ways, such as skiing down a trail, driving a car out of his burrow, and even by zip line in a canoe.

The tradition began when one year, Freddy, who was enjoying a peaceful life in Boulder's Flagstaff Nature Center, was accidentally left out during the winter instead of being stored with the other stuffed animal mounts, resulting in his fur being damaged.

But instead of removing him from the center, rangers saw potential in him – and adorned him in a top hat. Since then, Freddy has become part of an annual Open Space and Mountain Parks Groundhog Day tradition.

During his prediction this year, the city said Freddy had a bit of an accident, slipping on the ice. Luckily, volunteers with the Rocky Mountain Rescue were there to lend a helping hand.

Courtesy: City of Boulder

Though both Phil and Freddy predicted more winter weather on the way Sunday, the Stormtracker13 team is tracking the arrival of a taste of spring this week, with warmer temperatures making their way to the Front Range.

Spring will begin on Thursday, March 20.