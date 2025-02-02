United Airlines flight from Houston to New York evacuated after engine issue reported

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York was evacuated after an engine issue was reported before takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Houston Fire Department said in an X statement that they are on the scene and assisted deboarding the plane, which was departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and heading to New York’s Laguardia Airport.

No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

A video taken by a passenger shows smoke and flames coming from the wing of the plane, CNN affiliate KRIV reported.

A flight attendant can be heard in the video asking for passengers to stay in their seats.

“No, it’s on fire!” one passenger replies.

The 104 passengers and five crew members aboard the aircraft evacuated on the runway using slides and stairs and have been rebooked on an afternoon flight, a United Airlines spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

