Siskiyou County Search and Rescue assists stranded hikers on Black Butte

BLACK BUTTE, Calif. (KHSL) — On Wednesday, Siskiyou County Search and Rescue successfully assisted two stranded hikers on Black Butte after one sustained a head injury during icy conditions.

The sheriff’s office said the hikers had set out that morning to summit the mountain but encountered increasingly difficult conditions as they climbed. The trail became covered with snow and ice, making it treacherous to navigate.

One of the hikers slipped and sustained a head injury, Search and Rescue said. After assessing the situation, the hikers decided to turn around, but the icy conditions on the descent made it impossible for them to safely continue on their own. At that point, they called 911 for assistance.

The Siskiyou County SAR team responded, deploying a hasty team that made initial contact with the hikers. After evaluating the injured hiker’s condition, it was determined that he was stable. Five additional SAR volunteers arrived to assist with their descent. The team successfully escorted the hikers back to the trailhead just before sundown. Both hikers were in good spirits and took the opportunity to debrief with the SAR team, reflecting on the lessons learned from their experience.

While the situation ended safely, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it serves as a reminder of key safety takeaways for outdoor enthusiasts:

Always research your route ahead of time, either by reading trail reports or contacting land management agencies. Bring the proper gear for the season—if there’s a chance of icy or snow-covered trails, carry microspikes, an ice axe, or crampons for better traction. Hike with at least one companion, as this increases safety in case of emergencies. In this incident, the injured hiker had a companion to help him before SAR volunteers arrived. Never overestimate your abilities—when facing challenging conditions like snow, ice, or poor weather, it’s crucial to be cautious and prepared.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office encourages hikers and adventurers to always prioritize safety and plan ahead, especially during winter conditions.

